Race to rescue turtles entangled in plastic on Bangladesh beach

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH (AFP) - At least 20 turtles were dead and dozens more were rescued on Sunday (July 12) after being entangled in plastic waste washed ashore on one of the world's longest beaches in Bangladesh, officials and conservationists said.

Locals said waves of waste - mostly plastic bottles, fishing nets and buoys - floated ashore late Saturday. They spotted turtle carcasses among the sand dunes early on Sunday.

Bangladesh's forestry department said it was the first time such a large volume of plastic had washed onto the 120km beach along the Bay of Bengal.

"Hundreds of locals rushed to the beach since early morning to rescue the wounded turtles," forestry spokesman Sohail Hossain said.

"We have buried the dead ones and are trying to release the rescued turtles back to sea."

Beach clean-up charity Plastic Bank Bangladesh said their volunteers found and buried at least 20 Olive Ridley turtles among the estimated 50 tonnes of waste spread out over a 10km stretch of the beach at Cox's Bazar.

"I haven't seen these many dead turtles lying on the beach in my life and also haven't seen such a massive pile of waste floating ashore," fisherman Jashim Uddin said.

Leading Bangladesh turtle and tortoise expert Shahriar Caesar Rahman of the NGO Creative Conservation Alliance said most of the turtles were at least 30 years old.

"The turtles often get trapped in gigantic waste patches floating in the sea and eventually die of suffocation. This seems to be a similar case," he said.





Locals releasing a turtle into the sea in Cox's Bazar on July 12, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Related Story Rare turtle lays eggs on tourist-free Thai beach in Koh Samui amid coronavirus restrictions

Related Story Dozens of endangered turtles disappear from Japan zoo

Related Story Turtles get boost as Malaysia's Terengganu state to ban egg trade

About 26 tonnes of waste produced from ships and neighbouring countries float into Bay of Bengal every year, said Mr Moazzem Hossain of local conservation charity Save the Nature Bangladesh.

"This is a unique case of plastic invasion. It sends a great danger signal to our marine biodiversity," he said.

It was not clear how many turtles were rescued.

Local district administrator Kamal Hossain said authorities were investigating the incident.

Olive Ridleys are the most abundant of all sea turtles around the world, according to conservationists.

But their numbers have been declining and the species is recognised as vulnerable by the IUCN Red list.