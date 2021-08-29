Questions remain over how bomber evaded checkpoints

WASHINGTON • The suicide bomber waited until the last possible moment, US officials said.

A crowd straining to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport had converged on Abbey Gate, a main entryway manned by Marines and other service members.

The troops knew that they could be targeted in an attack; just the day before, the US State Department had warned of a "credible" threat at three gates at the airport, where more than 5,000 US troops had helped to evacuate more than 100,000 people in less than two weeks.

Abbey Gate was on the list. Airport security had closed two of the gates, but decided to leave Abbey Gate open, US officials said.

They also said that, earlier on Wednesday, Taleban commanders and fighters manning checkpoints along the airport route twice pushed back surging crowds, but they came back again.

That third time, someone else came with them.

At 5.48pm, the bomber, wearing an 11kg explosive vest underneath clothing, walked up to the group of Americans who were frisking people hoping to enter the complex.

He waited, officials said, until just before he was about to be searched by the US troops.

And then he detonated the bomb, which was unusually large for a suicide vest, killing himself and igniting an attack that would leave dozens of people dead, including 13 US service members.

"This is close-up war - the breath of the person you are searching is upon you," General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, the head of United States Central Command, said on Thursday after the attack, describing the face-to-face contact between Marines at the airport gate and Afghans they must search before allowing them to enter.

Pentagon officials said they were still piecing together the chain of events that took place at Abbey Gate on Thursday.

There will be questions: Why were so many service members grouped so close together? How did the bomber evade the Taleban checkpoints? Did someone let him through?

Afghans seeking to escape Taleban rule continued to stream to the airport on Friday, but the size of the crowd was estimated in the hundreds, down from the thousands who were there when the blast occurred.

The airport remained largely locked down, although evacuation flights continued.

Just after 2pm on Friday, as another grey-tailed US aircraft lifted into the sky from the airport, this one carrying the flag-draped coffins of the 13 Americans, the anguish from Thursday's bombing spread from Kabul to Kansas.

At the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, service members were bracing themselves for the ritual of dressing and preparing yet another group of US troops killed in Afghanistan.

Just after the bomb went off, Defence Department officials said, fighters nearby began firing weapons.

The officials said that some of the Americans and Afghans at Abbey Gate might have been hit by that gunfire.

There was so much confusion in the aftermath of the explosion that the military initially reported that a second suicide bombing had taken place at nearby Baron Hotel. That turned out to be false, according to Major-General Hank Taylor, the joint staff deputy director for regional operations.

At 11kg, the vest worn by the suicide bomber did untold damage. According to US Army manuals, suicide bombers typically wear either a belt containing 4.5kg or less of explosives, or a vest packed with 4.5kg to 9kg of explosives.

With a 11kg vest that included pieces of metal that acted as lethal shrapnel, the bomber also wounded dozens of Afghans, as well as 14 additional US troops, who were evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre near the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

