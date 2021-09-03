Qatar in talks to get Kabul airport reopened

DOHA • Qatar is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport as soon as possible, its Foreign Minister said yesterday, urging the hardline Islamists to allow Afghans to leave.

The airport, the scene of a frenzied evacuation which ended with the US troop withdrawal on Monday, is out of operation with much of its infrastructure destroyed or degraded.

"We are working very hard (and) we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible," said Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

"Hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news," he told a news conference in Doha. "It's very important... that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to provide safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan."

A Qatari technical team flew into Kabul on Wednesday to discuss reopening the airport, the first plane to land there since the evacuations. Over 123,000 foreigners and Afghans fled in the airlift, but many more are desperate to leave.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE