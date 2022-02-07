Protests over railway exams point to jobs crisis in India

Mr Amit Lodhi, a 28-year-old with a master's in political science, was one of 12.5 million people in India who sat entrance exams to fill 35,000 railway jobs, including the posts of guards, clerks, timekeepers and station masters.

The exams triggered student protests last month in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - where a train coach was burned - over allegations of irregularities in the exam results and a sudden procedural change with a second exam.

The protests were yet another sign of the unemployment crisis in the South Asian country, which the International Monetary Fund forecast would be the world's fastest-growing economy over the next three years. Economists believe this will remain a major challenge for India, which was already struggling with a dismal jobless situation before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is so frustrating. If I could get a proper private job, I would. But I can't get anything," said Mr Lodhi, who has unsuccessfully tried to get a dozen government jobs, including as a land record official and a train driver, over the past six years. In entrance exams that he aced, paper leak allegations led to cancellations.

The young man has been only a labourer, just like his 64-year-old father. "What was the point of studying so much and then being a labourer?" said Mr Lodhi, whose family cannot even afford a television set at home.

India's unemployment problem remains a major issue some nine years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, promising jobs to millions.

The country has 53 million unemployed people as at December last year, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent think-tank. Most of them - or some 35 million - are actively seeking work while about 17 million are not, even though they are willing to work.

India's unemployment rate hit 7.9 per cent in December last year, according to CMIE, above the world average of below 7 per cent.

"Through these protests, you get an idea of the unemployment situation in the country. This is the ambition of (many) youth. Their aspiration is aimed towards the government sector," said Mr Rishav Ranjan, National General Secretary of Yuva Halla Bol, a national movement against joblessness.

A deep desire for government jobs is particularly true in the Hindi heartland states - including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh - that dominate national politics. All lag in development when compared with southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"The reason people prefer government jobs is that it is very difficult to find good-quality private sector jobs. For those with limited skills, good jobs are extremely difficult to get. The only place where one with modest skills or education can hope to get quality jobs is the government," said CMIE managing director and CEO Mahesh Vyas.