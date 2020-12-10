Protesting Indian farmers reject govt offer to tweak laws

NEW DELHI • India's farmers yesterday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial laws and said they would step up protests seeking withdrawal of these laws that they said would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers.

Farmers have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce. The rules had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.

"The farmers have rejected the government's proposals," Mr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters after the meeting of more than 30 farmers' unions.

Farmers' leaders said they would intensify nationwide protests from Saturday, including boycotting leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, blocking of national highways and picketing at toll plazas.

Expressing their anger towards some large domestic corporations and retailers, including Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises, the leaders said they would boycott the companies.

Most farmers believe the new laws could pave the way for some of India's leading corporations to enter the Indian agriculture trade, leaders said.

Adani Group said the firm had no role in the direct purchase or sale of the farm produce, and was hired by the government only to store the produce.

Earlier, government officials had been looking for ways to tweak the laws liberalising the agricultural sector. Small growers, in particular, fear they will be at the mercy of big business if they are no longer assured of floor prices for staples sold at government-controlled wholesale markets.

Unhappy with the new laws, farmers have set up protest camps and blocked roads, and on Tuesday mounted a nationwide strike.

Farmers' leaders want the government to retain mandatory government purchases, and said buyers at private markets should pay the same tax as at state-run markets.

