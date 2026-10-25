Protesters clash with police over India dam project bordering China

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the violence erupted during protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

New Delhi – Indian protesters angry over a proposed Himalayan mega-dam, intended to counter an upstream Chinese hydropower project, have clashed with police and torched buildings, officials said.

The violence in north-eastern Arunachal Pradesh state erupted late on Oct 23 during protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project of state-run hydropower company NHPC, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told reporters on Oct 24.

“The mob destroyed a lot of properties, police station, the NHPC office was vandalised, several elected representatives’ homes were ransacked,” Khandu said.

Around 40 police personnel were injured by stones thrown by protesters, who also vandalised the NHPC offices. Police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Khandu urged opponents of the project to engage with the government. “Question us, have dialogue with us, instead of violence.”

India says the proposed dam is needed to counter China’s US$167 billion (S$213 billion) Yaxia project, a likely record-breaking hydropower scheme upstream in Tibet.

New Delhi fears the Chinese project could affect water flows downstream, and says the proposed Indian dam would create a vast reservoir to store water and help maintain flows into the Brahmaputra river.

Beijing has said its project will have no “negative impact” downstream.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet. India says the state is an integral part of its territory.

India’s proposed dam, which would be by far its largest hydropower project, has drawn fierce opposition from local communities who fear the loss of their homes and land.

The project underscores tensions between the two most populous countries, which share a disputed Himalayan border patrolled by tens of thousands of troops.

India’s foreign ministry said on Oct 23 the two sides remained in regular contact to manage border tensions, after a top Indian border police official Shatrujeet Kapur reported “face offs” between Indian and Chinese forces.

“The situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

“Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.” AFP