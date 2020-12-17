Protest risks derailing Indian govt's plans

A violent protest over unpaid wages at an iPhone assembly plant near Bangalore could complicate India's plans to woo foreign phone makers.

Last Saturday, thousands of workers at the Narasapura factory of Wistron Infocomm, a Taiwanese iPhone supplier, gathered to demand that they be paid their delayed wages and overtime pay.

Some of the protesters turned violent, smashing glass windows and office equipment with rods and stones and setting fire to vehicles.

The company initially estimated damages to be worth US$60 million (S$80 million), but later revised the figure to US$7 million.

In a complaint to the police, Wistron said more than 5,000 contract employees and 2,000 unknown people were responsible.

The police said they arrested more than 150 people for offences including rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

The Wistron plant began operations in September. A local labour official said it employs 1,343 permanent workers directly and 8,490 through contractors.

Representatives from the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions have visited Narasapura to meet workers. It said the employees alleged they were illegally compelled to work 12-hour shifts, and that many contract workers were not paid on time and received less money than promised.

The federation said the situation was akin to "an extremely exploitative sweatshop".

Labour officials said they did not receive any complaints from any employee association at the factory, which does not have a formal workers' union.

The Straits Times contacted some Wistron employees but they declined to speak, fearing arrest.

Apple's responsibility standards require suppliers to ensure that third-party employment agencies pay workers and provide legal benefits accurately and on time.

The company has launched an investigation into whether its policies were breached at the factory.

Wistron said in a statement to the Taipei Exchange that it "always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities".

"The accident was caused by unknown persons bursting in and causing damage to the plant with unclear intentions," it added.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C. N. Ashwath Narayan told reporters that those who took the law into their own hands would be dealt with "very strongly". He added that the concerns of both the employer and employees would be "effectively addressed".

Apple began making iPhones in India in 2017. The Narasapura plant, one of two Wistron factories in the southern state of Karnataka, assembles iPhone SE 2020 handsets, and is expected to produce five million to 10 million a year. Foxconn, another Taiwan firm, has been making iPhone 11 handsets at a plant near Chennai since July.

As part of a Make in India drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courted foreign investors, including global brands looking to reduce their dependence on China.

In September, Parliament passed three labour laws that have made it easier for companies of a certain size to fire workers.

It restricts workers' rights to form unions and strike.

In October, the government said it was approving incentives to companies, including Wistron, Foxconn and another Apple supplier, Pegatron, to entice them to set up electronics manufacturing facilities in the country.

Reuters reported that the three companies plan to invest US$900 million in the next five years.

More than 3,500 employees of Toyota's car manufacturing unit in Bidadi, near Bangalore, have been on strike since Nov 10, over an "unscientific increase in workload" imposed that month to speed up production. The company has since been put under a lockdown.