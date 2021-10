NEW DELHI - Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has vowed to seek justice after four farmers were killed by a car belonging to a junior federal minister, as she steps up pressure on the ruling party ahead of key polls in Uttar Pradesh state.

The farmers were protesting farm laws on Oct 3 when the car belonging to junior federal home minister Ajay Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly ploughed into them.