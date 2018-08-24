Privacy issues derail govt plan

Earlier this month, the Indian government withdrew its controversial proposal to set up a social media communication hub to monitor user content online.

The government tender said it wanted to create a "real time new media command room" to "analyse and visualise large volumes of data across diverse digital platforms in real time".

The goal was to identify fake news and disseminate information with a positive slant for India.

The move, however, became embroiled in controversy over privacy issues and became a political hot potato when Trinamool Congress opposition leader Mahua Moitra filed a petition against it in the Supreme Court.

Her lawyer argued that the hub would become a tool to help the government launch surveillance on citizens' online activities and violate the right to privacy, which was declared to be a fundamental right last year by the Supreme Court. This prompted the government to withdraw the proposal.

Debarshi Dasgupta