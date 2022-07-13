Possible presidential candidates

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Dullas Alahapperuma (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna)

A ruling party legislator from Matara, former journalist and former minister of media and sports. He was mentioned as a candidate by an SLPP faction that wants to shrug off the Rajapaksa connection but stay in power.

Ranil Wickremesinghe (United National Party)

Five-time prime minister, including current term. He took over as Prime Minister in May when Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa was shunted out by protesters.

Sajith Premadasa (Samagi Jana Balawegaya)

Colombo legislator and son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa. The only presidential candidate officially named so far. He is the leader of the biggest opposition party.

M.A. Sumanthiran (Tamil National Alliance)

Jaffna legislator and constitutional lawyer. The erudite politician is a favourite of the upper middle class for his articulate speeches in Parliament, but his Tamil ethnicity may find resistance from the Sinhalese majority. Sri Lanka has never had a president or prime minister from its Tamil or Muslim communities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2022, with the headline Possible presidential candidates.

