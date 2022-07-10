Pope tells leaders of Sri Lanka not to ignore needs of the people

VATICAN CITY (REUTERS) - Pope Francis on Sunday (July 10) told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people", and appealed for peace.

Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday (July 9) in Sri Lanka, when a huge crowd of protesters stormed the presidential palace and forced the president to agree to resign.

Speaking from St Peter's Square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability".

"Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace," the Pope said.

The Pope also renewed his support for the people of Ukraine.

"May God show the way to end this insane war," he said.

In his message, Pope Francis also mentioned Libya. He urged "constructive dialogue and national reconciliation" in the northern African country, saying the international community can help in this effort.