Pope Francis agrees to make first papal visit to India since 1999

VATICAN CITY (REUTERS) - Pope Francis has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit, in a turnaround in relations with the Vatican following the failure of negotiations for a papal trip to the predominantly Hindu nation in 2017.

There are about 20 million Roman Catholics in India, about 1.5 per cent of the population of 1.3 billion. Some 80 per cent of India's people are Hindu.

In 2016, Pope Francis said he was "almost sure" of visiting India the following year, along with Bangladesh.

But Indian Catholic Church leaders failed to convince Mr Modi, who heads a nationalist administration, to invite him.

The last pontiff to visit India was Pope John Paul II, who went to New Delhi in 1999 to issue a papal document on the Church in Asia.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Mr Modi said on Twitter on Saturday (Oct 30).

The Indian Foreign Ministry said the invitation was for the Pope "to visit India at an early date, which was accepted with pleasure".

A Vatican statement gave no details of the meeting between Pope Francis and Mr Modi, the first between a pope and an Indian prime minister in more than two decades.

Mr Modi is in Rome to attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit of the world's richest countries.

At the time the 2017 visit fell through, Church officials said the Indian government had cited scheduling problems for the prime minister. Pope Francis visited Myanmar and Bangladesh instead.

The last Indian prime minister to meet a pope was Mr Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who met Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in 2000.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said Mr Modi andPope Francis also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.