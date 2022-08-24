Politician from PM Modi's party held after remark about Prophet Muhammad

MUMBAI • Indian police detained a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party yesterday on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion" after Muslim groups demanded his arrest over comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The detention of T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended a spokesman for her remarks on the Prophet that led to a diplomatic backlash against India.

"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," Mr Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city, told Reuters. "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This about the recent video that he posted."

In the video available on social media, Singh said, in an apparent reference to the Prophet, that an elderly man had married a girl decades his junior.

Singh could not be reached for comment.

The Hindu nationalist BJP would examine the politician's remarks and take action if he was found to have violated its code, party spokesman K. Krishna Rao told the News18 channel.

Hundreds of Muslims protested against Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media outlets showed.

