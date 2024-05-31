Political misinformation keeps India’s fact-checkers in overdrive

NEW DELHI – When Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a stunning claim in a speech being circulated on social media, Ms Pallavi Mishra knew it was time for her to get to work.

Seated in her office on the 20th floor of a tower that overlooks the vast urban sprawl of Noida, a city adjacent to the Indian capital Delhi, she pulled up an Instagram video of the speech on her laptop.

In the video, Mr Gandhi says: “Let me tell you the truth right at the start: 2024, June 4, Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister of India.”

June 4 is the day when the results of the ongoing Indian general election will be declared.

A seasoned fact-checker, the 35-year-old Ms Mishra knew the video – which had been sent to the WhatsApp account of Vishvas News, the fact-checking organisation she works for – was fake the moment she saw it. But she had to find proof to label it false.

A reverse image search of a screenshot of Mr Gandhi in the fake video – where he is seen in a white T-shirt and foregrounded by a unique flower arrangement on a lectern – quickly led her to the original video of his speech online.

In that, Mr Gandhi is saying the exact opposite, that come “2024, June 4, Narendra Modi will not remain the prime minister of India”.

By editing out a single word, the fake clip attempted to give the impression that Mr Gandhi and his Congress party had conceded defeat, adding to the narrative of a weak Indian opposition.

Since India’s mammoth seven-phase election began on April 19, fact-checkers such as Ms Mishra have been busy trying to stem an online surge of misinformation aimed at influencing the country’s nearly 969 million registered voters.

Claims circulating online – backed by fake graphics – have predicted exit poll wins for specific parties, while others have stated without evidence that the election will be rigged.

Top Bollywood actors were not spared, appearing in deepfake videos that show them criticising Mr Modi and seeking votes for the Congress party. Other posts seek to incite hatred against India’s Muslims in the polarised election environment.

But, contrary to expectations that more advanced deepfakes would wreak havoc on the electoral process, it is “cheapfakes” – content developed with little effort by using simple video editing or recontextualising authentic images or videos to deliberately alter their meaning – that have kept Indian fact-checkers busy.

Since the last general election in 2019, the number of Indian internet users has surged to more than 850 million. However, digital literacy has lagged behind, aggravating risks from such political disinformation.