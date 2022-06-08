Police who killed 4 alleged rapists before trial should be tried for murder, says Indian court

BANGALORE - A Supreme Court commission probing the killing of four people accused of a 2019 gang rape and murder found that the police deliberately shot all the accused even though they did not try to escape.

In a rare occurrence, the commission suggested on May 20 that the 10 policemen involved should be tried for murder. It called the shooting an extrajudicial killing, indicating that the act violated judicial procedure.

On Dec 6, 2019, the four accused were shot in Chatanpally, about 50km away from Hyderabad city. It was the same place where the body of a 25-year-old veterinarian was found burned after she was gang-raped and murdered.

The police from Hyderabad had taken the accused, two of them minors, to the scene of the crime. The accused were killed in crossfire when they tried to snatch the officers' guns and escape, the police said.

However, the commission's report said the claim was concocted.

"The accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death," the report said.

The Supreme Court ordered the report to be shared with the Telangana High Court for further action. If the high court upholds the recommendation, the state government will have to prosecute the policemen.

When it happened in 2019, the shooting had divided opinions in India.

Soon after the news broke, people set off firecrackers at the site of the killing and garlanded the policemen involved. Many celebrities and citizens celebrated the shooting as "instant justice".

Hundreds of thousands of posts on Twitter supported the Hyderabad City Police.

The National Commission for Women's chief Rekha Sharma said she was happy that the accused were dead.

However, human rights activists, former police officials and politicians, such as Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticised the killing as a lawless shortcut.

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju said then that the four accused were clearly unarmed and nothing justified their "cold-blooded killing".

"Fake 'encounters' completely sidestep and circumvent legal procedures, as it essentially means bumping someone off without a trial," he wrote in The Wire.

"Encounter" is a term used in South Asian countries for extrajudicial killings by police or armed forces, supposedly in self-defence when they encounter suspected criminals in shootout situations.