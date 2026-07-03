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Police probing daycare centre in India after videos show toddlers being put in washing machine

The case has raised serious concerns over the safety of children at workplace creches, which are facilities provided by employers to support working parents.

BENGALURU – Five nannies employed at a daycare centre operating inside the campus of an IT company in Karnataka state capital Bengaluru have been booked after videos allegedly showing toddlers being subjected to abuse triggered a police investigation.

The case has raised serious concerns over the safety of children at workplace creches, which are facilities provided by employers to support working parents. Police have launched a probe and are reaching out to parents to determine whether any signs of abuse had previously gone unnoticed.

In a statement issued on July 1, Capgemini said the safety and well-being of its employees and their families remained its highest priority.

“Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility,” the company said.

According to local police , the accused, identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu, are being investigated for cruelty towards children, along with criminal intimidation.

The alleged victims are toddlers between two and three years of age. Most of their parents work at the IT company where the creche is located.

Police said the videos appear to show children being placed inside a washing machine, sprayed with water in their mouths using a toilet jet spray and locked inside toilets to stop them from crying.

Investigators also alleged that the children were forced to sit on Western-style commodes and told to remain silent.

The alleged abuse came to light after a child helpline official received four videos and informed the police.

According to police sources, the footage was recorded by a staff member whose friend had been dismissed from the daycare centre in June .

Police inspected the facility on July 1 and seized CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Notices have also been issued to all five accused, asking them to appear for questioning.

A senior police officer said investigators would speak to the parents of the toddlers to find out whether the children had complained about mistreatment or displayed any behavioural signs that could indicate abuse.

Police noted that cruelty by a caregiver towards a child is punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to ten years.

The investigation is ongoing. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK