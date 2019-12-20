Police detain hundreds as Indians defy protest ban

India continued to be racked by protests yesterday as police detained hundreds of students and social and political activists, who came out in large numbers across multiple cities against a citizenship Act they said was discriminatory.

In defiance of a ban, coordinated protests took place in at least 15 cities against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Critics have slammed it as against India's secular Constitution.

Outside the Red Fort, a historic sandstone structure in the capital city of Delhi, police personnel, outnumbering protesters, escorted more than a hundred people into buses, which were quickly driven away to different locations.

Some offered little resistance, while others had to be moved against their will. One woman cried for help as she was led away by five policewomen into a waiting bus.

Some protesters said they felt compelled to come out despite their fear of the police.

Nineteen-year-old Abdul Samad, a history student from Hindu College in Delhi University who managed to evade detention, said: "The Red Fort reminds us about the independence struggles and the fight for freedom and rights. And today, we are denying people the right to express themselves."

Most of those detained were released hours later.

Every year on Independence Day, the prime minister hoists the flag and addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In other parts of India, similar scenes unfolded yesterday.

More than 200 people were detained in the southern city of Bengaluru, where renowned historian Ramachandra Guha was dragged away by the police from a protest site as he was speaking to the gathered media.

The intensity of the protests has taken the government by surprise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging peace and calm a few days ago, saying: "This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood."

Opposition parties have called the citizenship Act, passed last week by Parliament, part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divisive Hindu nationalist agenda, while the BJP has accused opposition Congress of fuelling the protest flames and denied it is aimed at Indian Muslims.

What has worried protesters is that the citizenship Act will be followed by a citizenship drive to weed out illegal immigrants if they cannot prove their citizenship under the National Citizens Register.

The register has been implemented in the north-eastern state of Assam, resulting in the exclusion of 1.9 million people, including both Hindus and Muslims.

Those who escaped detention in Delhi yesterday converged on Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in central Delhi.

Chanting slogans of freedom, they held up placards. One read "CAAtastrophe", in reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act, also known as CAA.

Amity University student Susan Abraham, 19, said: "It's time for Indians to unite.''

