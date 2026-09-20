Police arrest Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s sister in Lahore ahead of party’s planned march
- Aleema Khan, sister of jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, was arrested in Lahore and jailed for 30 days ahead of her party's planned protest march on Sept 27.
- Lahore district administration cited intelligence reports stating her public presence posed a grave threat to safety; the PTI party demands Imran Khan's release.
- Pakistan's Interior Minister vowed to stop the protest, while Khan's aide called the arrest "absolutely despicable" and linked it to fear of the upcoming march.
AI generated
LAHORE - Police arrested Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan at her house in Lahore, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab spokesman said on Sept 20, ahead of a planned protest march by the party on Sept 27.
A notification issued by Lahore’s district administration said she has been arrested and sent to jail for 30 days.
“According to intelligence reports, her presence at any public place will pose a grave threat to public safety,” the district administration said.
Imran Khan’s party has organised a march to Islamabad next week demanding his release.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sept 19 that the government would do everything it could to stop the protest march.
A close aide to Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, described the arrest of Khan’s sister as “absolutely despicable”.
“The fear of the 27th protest is clearly taking its toll,” Bukhari added. REUTERS