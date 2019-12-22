PM Modi holds talks as protests in India rage on

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers yesterday to discuss ways to end the violent protests against a controversial citizenship law, government sources said, in one of the biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist government.

At least 19 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have been killed in violent clashes between the police and protesters since Parliament last week passed the law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims and undermines the country's secular Constitution. Three people were killed yesterday.

"The PM has called a meeting of the full union council of ministers to assess the prevailing situation due to violent protests in many parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act," a senior government official told Reuters.

Officials said more than 1,500 protesters have been arrested across India in the past 10 days. Additionally, some 4,000 people had been detained and then released.

The backlash against the law pushed through Parliament by Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist government marks the strongest show of dissent since he was first elected in 2014.

Protests against the new law continued yesterday despite the government's use of curfews and a draconian regulation to shut down protests.

India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Friday night asking broadcasters across the country to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence. The ministry asked for "strict compliance".

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has seen the worst violence - with nine people killed so far and several more in critical condition in hospital.

"The number of fatalities may increase," said Mr O. P. Singh, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 600 people in the state had been taken into custody as part of "preventive action". Police have imposed a British colonial-era law banning the assembly of more than four people in some parts of the state.

Rights activists in Uttar Pradesh said police had raided their houses and offices to prevent them from planning fresh demonstrations. The authorities shut schools across the state.

Uttar Pradesh is ruled by Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and has long seen clashes between the state's majority Hindus and minority Muslims.

In the national capital New Delhi, family members waited outside a police station yesterday seeking the release of dozens of detained protesters as officers charged more than a dozen people with rioting in connection with violence during a protest on Friday night in the capital's Daryaganj area.

More demonstrations took place in several parts of the country, including in the north-eastern state of Assam. There, locals are angry with the law as it makes it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

Hundreds of women in Assam staged a sit-in against the law in Gauhati, the state capital, yesterday.

"Our peaceful protests will continue till this illegal and unconstitutional citizenship law amendment is scrapped," said Mr Samujjal Bhattacharya, leader of the All Assam Students' Union, which organised the rally.

He rejected an offer for dialogue by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, saying talks cannot take place when the "government was hoping to strike some compromise".

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS