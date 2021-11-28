PM Modi fails to appease protesting Indian farmers

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise move to scrap three contentious farm laws may not be enough to stem a year-long protest movement by farmers, with the two sides yet to close the gap on another crucial issue - guaranteed prices for crops.

Although the protesters have postponed a planned march to New Delhi tomorrow, when Parliament reconvenes for its winter session, they aim to push ahead with their demands that include setting up a mechanism to ensure farmers get minimum support rates for all harvests.

India fixes the rates for two dozen farm commodities, and procures limited volumes for its welfare programmes at those prices. Private players buy agricultural goods at market-determined prices.

The government has said it will form a group to find ways to make the system "more effective", but that is not enough for the protesters. They are demanding a new law that will make it illegal to buy crops below the state-set prices.

"We are not fond of sitting on the streets," Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmers' associations, said in a letter to Mr Modi dated Nov 21.

"We too desire that after resolving these issues, we return to our homes, families and farming. If you want the same, the government should immediately resume talks."

Analysts say establishing a price guarantee system for agricultural goods would be impossible, both logistically and fiscally, given India's annual output of food grains alone is about 300 million tonnes. They also point to inflation risks and the government's stretched budget due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

