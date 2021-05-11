PM Modi faces pressure to order lockdown in India

NEW DELHI • Calls have increased for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs, raising the pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths yesterday, off a little from recent peaks. India's tally of infections now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

As many hospitals grapple with an acute shortage of oxygen and beds while morgues and crematoriums overflow, experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.

Many states have imposed strict lockdowns over the past month while others have adopted curbs on movement and shut cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls. But pressure is mounting on Mr Modi to announce a nationwide lockdown as he did during the first wave of infections last year.

He is battling criticism for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies during the past two months even as infections surged.

Delhi's health minister said the city was running out of vaccines, with just three to four days of supplies remaining of AstraZeneca's shot, made by the Serum Institute of India and branded Covishield, the NDTV news channel reported.

The Indian Medical Association has also called for a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced" lockdown.

New Delhi, the capital, has entered a fourth week of lockdown, with tougher curbs such as the shutdown of the suburban rail network, while residents scrambled for scarce hospital beds and oxygen supplies.

Global support, in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical gear, has poured in. Yesterday, Eli Lilly and Co of the US said it had signed licensing deals with Indian drugmakers, such as Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharma, to make and sell its arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

India's drug regulator has approved the medicine for restricted emergency use in combination with remdesivir for hospitalised adult coronavirus sufferers in need of supplemental oxygen.

REUTERS