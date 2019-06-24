PM Lee explains S'pore's perspective to Vietnam and Cambodia leaders

BANGKOK • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met his Vietnam and Cambodia counterparts at the weekend, their first meetings in the wake of the furore over his remarks on the 1978 Vietnamese invasion of Cambodia.

PM Lee told reporters yesterday that he had asked to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on Saturday, given "some issues in our bilateral relationship recently".

In expressing his condolences on the death of Thai statesman Prem Tinsulanonda last month, PM Lee had written about how Asean - then comprising Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines - came together "to oppose Vietnam's invasion of Cambodia and the Cambodian government that replaced the Khmer Rouge".

Both Hanoi and Phnom Penh protested, with their leaders saying that PM Lee's comments did not reflect history.

Yesterday, PM Lee said of the meeting with Mr Phuc: "I stated my position and explained why I had spoken about the period of the Cambodian war and Singapore's perspective on the matter. He explained forthrightly Vietnam's position on this matter.

"Naturally, the two positions are different and we do not expect to change their minds, and they do not expect us to change our minds on this matter.

"But both of us have moved beyond that to become friends and partners... The best way to move forward, in our view, is on the basis of candour and honesty about what has happened in the past so that we can develop trust and we can work more closely together and trust one another," he said.

He also met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday afternoon, which had a similar theme.

"He had the same view that 'you are not going to convince me of your perspective, I am not going to convince you of my perspective, but we should move ahead'," he said.

"I think we have a mutual understanding. It is helpful for us to understand where each other stands, rather than to gloss over and pretend that there is no issue whatsoever."

He also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo briefly, congratulated him on his re-election formally, and said he was looking forward to working with him again, particularly at the next Leaders' Retreat, which will be hosted by Singapore later this year.

He added: "Although I did not have a bilateral meeting with (Malaysian Prime Minister Tun) Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), I had a chance to chat with him as we were waiting on the sidelines for meetings to start and end."

Separately, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said PM Lee met Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and congratulated him on his election as Premier, as well as on Thailand's successful hosting of the summit.

"Both Prime Ministers affirmed their close friendship and looked forward to working together to streng-then bilateral ties. PM Lee thanked Prime Minister Prayut for his personal support for defence cooperation and Singapore Armed Forces training in Thailand," the PMO said.

The leaders agreed that both countries can enhance cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, education, and smart cities.

They also recognised that cyber security is a growing transboundary issue and agreed to step up exchanges and deepen cooperation in this area. They added that they looked forward to the next Singapore-Thailand Leaders' Retreat, which Thailand will host later.