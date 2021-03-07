PM Khan wins confidence vote, ending week of political turmoil

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan won a confidence vote in Parliament, ending a week of political turmoil and giving a boost to his fragile government.

Mr Khan received 178 votes from members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat National Assembly - Parliament's Lower House - proving the majority, Speaker Asad Qaiser said in televised meeting in Islamabad yesterday.

The army-backed former cricket star voluntarily sought the confidence vote after his Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh unexpectedly lost an election for a Senate seat to an opposition-backed candidate last Wednesday, triggering a debate that Mr Khan had lost the majority support.

The Prime Minister's win may temporarily bring stability to the South Asian nation as its economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction with the help of the International Monetary Fund's US$6 billion (S$8 billion) loan programme.

The strong military, which has an outsized role in Mr Khan's administration - with a say in matters from foreign policy to security to economic decisions - may be relieved to see him surviving the vote.

Mr Burzine Waghmar, a member of the Centre for the Study of Pakistan at SOAS University of London, said army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa "is keen to maintain continuity and show that all is well".

Mr Khan met General Bajwa along with the head of the military's spy agency last Thursday after his Finance Minister lost the closely fought battle for the Upper House seat, voted on by the members of the Lower House.

The meeting with the head of the institution, which has conducted numerous coups and retains tremendous sway over various policies, is believed to have sent a strong message to lawmakers.

The military has ruled the nation for about half of its existence since independence in 1947.

"No party can remain in power without institutional support from the army," said Dr Amit Ranjan, research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies.

BLOOMBERG