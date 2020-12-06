Pfizer seeks emergency approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India, say media

NEW DELHI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, media said on Sunday (Dec 6), the first to do so in a country with the world’s second-highest number of infections.

The US company, whose vaccine was recently approved by the British government, has written to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), CNN-News18 reported citing a government source.

Officials at the DCGI and the health ministry did not respond to requests for comment. A government official, however, told Reuters that no application had been received as of Saturday night.

Pfizer could not immediately be reached.

Indian officials have said they are pinning their hopes mainly on locally tested vaccines instead of those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The Pfizer shot needs to be stored at minus 70 deg C or below, temperatures that most Indian cold storage facilities cannot reach.

As of Sunday morning, India has 9,608,211 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 139,700 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, India is the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic, after the United States.

It was announced earlier that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was approved by Bahrain for emergency use. The middle eastern country became the second nation after Britain to green-light the drug.