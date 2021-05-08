Pentagon chief: All contractors to be withdrawn from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was under way as part of President Joe Biden's troop pullout from the country.

The remarks on Thursday are the clearest indication yet that Mr Biden's April order to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by Sept 11 extended to US-funded contractors.

Asked whether the Pentagon had issued orders to withdraw not just American troops but also contractors, Mr Austin said: "We're going to responsibly retrograde all of our capabilities that we are responsible for and the contractors fall in that realm."

Speaking with reporters, the Defence Secretary said the contractors could, however, renegotiate their contracts in the future. As at last month, there were almost 17,000 Pentagon contractors - about 6,150 Americans, 4,300 Afghans and 6,400 from other countries.

The scheduled departure of thousands of contractors, especially those serving the Afghan security forces, has raised concerns among some US officials about the ability of the Afghan government and military to sustain critical functions.

Mr Austin said the drawdown was going according to plan. But Afghan security forces are locked in daily combat with the Taleban, which has waged war to overthrow the foreign-backed government since it was ousted from power in Kabul in 2001.

The Afghan government says the Taleban has killed and wounded more than 50 troops in attacks in at least 26 provinces during the last 24 hours, while its forces killed dozens of Taleban fighters over the same period.

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said there had been sustained levels of violent attacks against Afghan security forces but none against US and coalition forces since May 1.

Gen Milley, in the same news conference, said it was too early to speculate on how Afghanistan would turn out after the US withdrawal, given that the country has a "significantly sized" military and police force and the Afghan government is still cohesive.

"It is not a foregone conclusion, in my professional military estimate, that the Taleban automatically wins and Kabul falls or any of those dire predictions," Gen Milley said.

