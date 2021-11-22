Paytm's stock crash could cool India's IPO frenzy

India's largest initial public offering (IPO) last Thursday began with tears of joy from Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of fintech platform Paytm, but ended with heartburn for hundreds of investors.

At 2,150 rupees per share, Paytm raised an unprecedented 183 billion rupees (S$3.4 billion), fulfilling Mr Sharma's dream of surpassing the previous stock launch record held by Coal India, India's largest coal miner, which raised 151 billion rupees in 2010.