Passenger with positive Covid-19 test recovered before flight to India: Sats

A passenger who arrived at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, India, on Sunday had recovered from a recent infection of Covid-19 and was issued a Fit to Fly health certificate after being assessed by a doctor in Singapore, ground-handling firm Sats said yesterday.

This was in response to a report in India that the passenger, who had arrived on an Air India Express flight, had produced a certificate which showed a positive test result for the disease.

A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times (ST): "The passenger had recovered from a recent infection of Covid-19 virus, and she was issued a Fit to Fly health certificate after being assessed by a Singapore doctor. The process of allowing the passenger to board complied with the stringent air travel protocols of Singapore's Ministry of Health."

An Airports Authority of India official at the airport told ST yesterday that aircraft public health officers came across the passenger while doing routine checks on all arrivals after the flight landed at 7.30am. They had asked if anyone had a Covid-19 positive test.

"This lady passenger showed us a certificate that marked her as Covid-19 positive. We don't know how they allowed her to even board the flight in Singapore. We immediately called an ambulance and sent her to a government hospital," said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the press.

The IX1681 Air India Express flight had departed at 5.30am from Singapore.

Trichy district officials said that they were contacting all passengers aboard the flight and asking them to get tested for Covid-19.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian government's effort to bring home stranded Indian nationals from other countries.

"We have asked our country manager in Singapore to investigate the matter and an explanation has been sought from the ground-handling agency in Singapore," a spokesman for Air India Express in India told The Straits Times.

• Additional reporting by Clara Chong