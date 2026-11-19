Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Parts of Bangladesh shut down in protests by Hasina’s party, Yunus’ home set ablaze

A burnt police vehicle outside a partially damaged police station set on fire by a mob following clashes between police and Hasina’s Awami League party.

DHAKA – Parts of Bangladesh shut down as the police said two ruling party members were killed and the ancestral home of former leader Muhammad Yunus set ablaze in violence ahead of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s return planned for December.

Hasina’s Awami League party called the nationwide lockdown on Nov 19 in culmination of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies against the government’s rejection of her request for a new passport and identity card that would allow her return.

To deter violence, 97 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard have fanned out across seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, considered to have many Hasina supporters, its spokesperson Shariful Islam said.

Police said former interim leader Yunus’ ancestral home in Chattogram, about 300km south-east of Dhaka, the capital, was set on fire late on Nov 18 .

It is likely that flammable substances were thrown into an unused ground-floor room, Mozammel Haque, chief of the area’s Panchlaish police station, told Reuters, but Yunus’ paternal family members, who live on the upper floors, are safe.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Yunus Centre think-tank that speaks on his behalf to seek comment.

Yunus and his government, which led Bangladesh after Hasina’s ouster, have faced hostility from her supporters.

More violence

During the last 10 days of protests, the police have reported dozens of crude bomb blasts and incidents of vehicles being set afire in at least 28 districts, injuring several police officials and members of the public, the media have said.

Nov 17 marks a year since Hasina was sentenced to death by a local court that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising against her in 2024.

She has lived in exile in neighbouring India after fleeing Dhaka following violent protests demanding her resignation in August 2024.

On Nov 19 , the authorities detained former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who faces charges over several killings during the 2024 protests, from his house in Dhaka, police officer Mohammad Khalid Mansur told Reuters.

At least 37 branches and offices of Grameen Bank, set up by Yunus, have been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since Nov 10, with 14 more attacked since midnight on Nov 17 , the bank said.

On Nov 17 , Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed accused Awami League leaders abroad of inciting supporters to destabilise Bangladesh and torch property, adding that those involved in violence would be identified and prosecuted.

Awami League leaders, most of them in hiding, could not be reached for comment. REUTERS