Parties dish out freebies ahead of elections

NEW DELHI • An election in India is not complete without an announcement on freebies. And elections in Delhi, the country's capital, are no different.

Political parties have announced a bonanza of freebies to woo voters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a "guarantee card" promising to continue a scheme that provides free electricity of up to 200 units. His party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also announced free public travel for students and marshals to increase safety for women.

The AAP thundered to victory in the 2015 election on the back of freebies such as 20,000 litres of free water for every household and a 50 per cent subsidy if electricity consumption does not pass 400 units.

This time, other parties are also touting handouts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), through a federal policy on Oct 23, announced that all 1,797 illegal colonies would be legitimised in Delhi, allowing residents to apply for ownership rights to their properties.

BJP leaders said that many more promises are lined up in a "vision document", which is expected to be released in the coming days.

"We will not stop the subsidy people are getting in water and power. We will not only give more subsidies but also ensure that people get clean drinking water in their homes. We will give 25,000 litres of free water," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters.

"We will give five times more benefits than what the Arvind Kejriwal government is promising."

For its part, the Congress Party has promised monthly subsidies for 600 units of electricity and 20,000 litres of water free for households, as well as a waiver of commercial electricity charges for small traders of up to 200 units per month.

Analysts have noted that AAP had done particularly well in making good on the freebies it promised at the 2015 election.

"Voters are not fools to be taken in by freebies, they are looking at political trust. With freebies, the AAP has gone the extra mile in being citizen-centric. For example, with the unauthorised colonies, it is not enough to just make them legal. Mr Kejriwal has promised electricity connection and sewage pipelines," said Dr Manisha Priyam, associate professor at the National University of Educational Planning and Administration.

"These are the last pathways connecting state to citizens. He is working on the last mile."

