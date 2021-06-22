Panic as Taleban enters key cities in Afghanistan

KABUL • The Taleban has entered two provincial capitals in northern Afghanistan, local officials said, the culmination of an insurgent offensive that has overrun dozens of rural districts and forced the surrender and capture of hundreds of government forces and their military equipment in recent weeks.

In Kunduz city, the capital of the province of the same name, the Taleban seized the city's entrance on Sunday before dispersing throughout its neighbourhoods.

Kunduz was taken by the Taleban in 2015 and 2016 before the militants were pushed back by US air strikes, special operations forces and Afghan security forces.

"Right now, I hear the sound of bullets," said Mr Amruddin Wali, a member of Kunduz's provincial council. "The Taleban have appeared in the alleys and back alleys of Kunduz, and there is panic all over the city."

The setbacks come at a harrowing moment for Afghanistan.

United States and international troops, now mostly based in the capital Kabul, and at Bagram Airfield, are set to leave the country in weeks.

To the west of Kunduz in Maimana, the capital of Faryab province, Taleban fighters appeared at the city's entrance before moving into the periphery.

The Taleban clashed with security forces into Sunday night, after a series of takeovers in past days in the capital's surrounding districts.

In one recent battle, the Taleban killed over 20 of the government's most elite forces. In another, dozens of government troops surrendered together after running low on ammunition.

The looming US withdrawal means Afghan troops will be left without the kind of combat support that has stopped such Taleban offensives in the past. "If reinforcements come from Kabul and aircraft support the security forces, the Taleban cannot enter the city," said Mr Sebghatullah Selab, deputy of Faryab's provincial capital.

There was also fighting on Sunday near the entrance of Taloqan, the capital of Takhar.

US air support in past weeks has been significantly reduced because of restrictive rules of engagement. Many US military aircraft are based outside Afghanistan.

Afghan air power is struggling to make up the difference.

In the past 24 hours, around a dozen districts have fallen to the Taleban - mostly in the north.

Since May 1, when US forces officially began their withdrawal from the country, the Taleban - through local mediation, military offensives and government retreats - has taken more than 50 districts, according to data collected by The New York Times. Only a small number of districts have been retaken by government forces.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House on Friday as Washington moves ahead with its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mr Biden said in April that all US troops will leave by Sept 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington that brought the US into its longest war.

While the administration says the pullout is justified as a strategic shift, a United Nations report this month raised the prospect of a takeover by Taleban militants.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday there are no plans to change Mr Biden's "basic proposition". US troops will be out "well before the deadline", Mr Sullivan said on ABC's This Week.

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG