Pakistan's south braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers

SUKKUR, Pakistan (AFP, REUTERS) - Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced on Sunday (Aug 28) for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000.

The mighty Indus River that courses through Pakistan's second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north.

But many have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.

Officials warned torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to millions already affected by the floods.

"Right now, Indus is in high flood," said Mr Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of Sukkur Barrage - a massive colonial-era construction that regulates the river's flow and redirects water to a vast system of canals.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it also brings destruction.

Officials say this year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people - one in seven Pakistanis - destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

On Sunday, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

It said this year's floods were comparable to 2010 - the worst on record - when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his country needs financial help to deal with the “overwhelming” floods, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would take the economic fallout into account.

“I haven’t seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words... It is overwhelming,” he said in an interview with Reuters, adding many crops that provided much of the population’s livelihoods had been wiped out.

“Obviously this will have an effect on the overall economic situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who cancelled a trip to Britain to oversee relief operations, said he had never seen anything like it before.

"Village after village has been wiped out. Millions of houses have been destroyed. There has been immense destruction," he said after flying over Sindh by helicopter.