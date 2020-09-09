Pakistan's ex-president indicted, former PM declared absconder

KARACHI (BLOOMBERG) - An anti-graft court in Pakistan indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari and declared ex-premier Nawaz Sharif an absconder in corruption cases, the latest move in multiple legal proceedings against the political opponents of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An accountability court judge, Judge Syed Asghar Ali, framed charges against Zardari, the co-Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, for illegally accepting gifts from foreign rulers when he was the president from 2008 to 2013, a deputy prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau said on phone.

In the same case, Sharif was declared an absconder. Both the leaders are on bail in other corruption cases.

Sharif, who was the South Asian nation's premier from 2013 to 2017 and was jailed in a corruption case in 2018, has been in London for the past about nine months seeking medical treatment.

The opposition parties accuse the government of Premier Khan of persecution.