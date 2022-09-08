Pakistan's ex-PM Khan accuses government of 'unacceptable' censorship

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan accused the government on Wednesday of "unacceptable" censorship after authorities apparently blocked national access to YouTube to prevent a rally speech from being broadcast live.

Mr Khan retains widespread support despite his April ousting and has staged rallies across the country calling for early polls and railing against the government.

His speeches frequently draw top ratings on television, with highlights trending on social media in Pakistan.

But on Tuesday night, YouTube was down across much of the country as Mr Khan addressed a rally in Peshawar, with London-based Internet outage monitor Netblocks confirming the disruption. "Access was restored after the speech concluded," said Netblocks.

YouTube has not commented, while a representative for the Pakistan Telecoms Authority said they had "no idea about it".

Last month, the government's media regulatory body banned Mr Khan's speeches from being broadcast live, on the grounds that they were inciting unrest, but the high court this week ruled the order illegal.

Still, no TV channels broadcast Tuesday's speech.

On Wednesday, Mr Khan accused the government of censoring him. "They are imposing complete blackout of my speeches not only from mainstream media but also by blocking YouTube."

He tweeted: "This fascist govt of cabal of crooks & their backers are willing to harm the interests of Pakistan simply out of fear of PTI's soaring popularity."

PTI is Mr Khan's political party.

Free speech campaigners have long criticised the creeping censorship and control of Pakistan's Internet, printed and electronic media.

AFP