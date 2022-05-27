Pakistan's ex-PM disbands protest, issues fresh ultimatum on election

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan disbanded a protest march by supporters yesterday after clashes with police outside Parliament, but threatened they would return unless an election was called within six days.

Mr Khan had rallied thousands of supporters to Islamabad, with plans to occupy sensitive parts of the capital until Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave in to his demand for a new election, but Mr Khan told his followers yesterday to step back, while delivering a fresh ultimatum.

"I'm giving you six days. You announce elections in six days," Mr Khan said from atop a truck after he and thousands of his supporters reached the city.

He said Parliament should be dissolved to hold elections in June, and warned the government that he will lead a march on the capital again if it does not meet his demands.

Mr Khan's attempt to destabilise Mr Sharif's month-old coalition government risks fuelling tensions during an economic crisis that has forced Pakistan to seek urgent help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government convened a joint session of Parliament yesterday to discuss the economic crisis following talks with IMF officials in Doha a day earlier.

The IMF said considerable progress had been made but stressed the urgent need for Pakistan to remove fuel and energy subsidies.

A Pakistani source involved in the talks in Qatar said Pakistan and the IMF have worked out the outlines for the release of over US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) in funds that would come through once Pakistan removes its fuel subsidies.

Mr Khan has said the confidence vote that toppled him last month was the result of a US conspiracy and is demanding a fresh election to show he has national support.

He had reportedly fallen out with the country's powerful military before he was removed by a united opposition that accused him of mismanaging the government, economy and foreign relations.

A charismatic former captain of the national cricket team, Mr Khan has broadened his appeal to both young and socially conservative older Pakistanis by taking a populist stand on nationalist and religious issues.

His call for a march on Islamabad had prompted the government to seal off main roads leading to the capital, but late on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the barriers be removed, telling the government to designate an open venue for Mr Khan's supporters.

The protesters did not follow the court orders, and hundreds reached the heart of the capital, where they fought running battles with police over several hours before Mr Khan and the main body of the rally entered the city.

Police fired tear gas and baton charged the vanguard of the protest march, and detained hundreds of protesters, who had set fire to trees, vehicles, shops, and a bus station on the main thoroughfare leading to Parliament.

At least 18 police and para-military troops were wounded, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

