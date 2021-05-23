Pakistani soldier killed in terrorists' firing from Afghan side, says army

ISLAMABAD (XINHUA) - A Pakistani soldier was killed in an attack by terrorists across the Afghan border, the Pakistani military said.

The terrorists fired on a Pakistani military post from the Afghan side of the border in North Waziristan district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said late Saturday (May 22) night.

The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and a soldier was killed during an exchange of fire, said the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, said the statement. "Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," it said.

Earlier this month, four soldiers of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were killed while six others injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity along the Pakistan-Afghan border in southwestern Balochistan province.

Pakistan is fencing bilateral borders, mostly porous, with Afghanistan to block the routes, which the militants use for cross-border movement and violence in both countries.