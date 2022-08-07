Pakistan zoo auctioning off lions to make space for growing pride

LAHORE • A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors this week to free up space for a pride that will not stop growing.

Lahore Safari Zoo now has so many big cats that their lions and tigers have to take turns to access the paddocks, said Mr Tanvir Ahmed Janjua, deputy director of the zoo.

"Not only will we free up more space here, but our expenses for meat to feed them will also decrease," he said.

The zoo is home to 29 lions, and officials are planning an auction on Thursday to sell 12 of them, aged between two and five.

There are also six resident tigers and two jaguars.

Conservationists are opposed to the sale, with environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature saying the creatures should be moved to other established zoos, or breeding females sterilised or given contraceptives.

"Animal exchanges and donations between zoos are a widely accepted practice," said Ms Uzma Khan from the organisation. "Once an institution such as a zoo places a price tag on a wildlife species, it is promoting trade - which is counterproductive to conservation."

Keeping lions, tigers and other exotic wildlife as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan, and is seen as a status symbol.

Wealthy owners post images and video clips of their big cats on social media, and rent them out as props for movies and photo shoots.

Zoo officials have set a reserve of 150,000 Pakistani rupees (S$925) per cat, but hope that each will fetch around two million rupees.

Not just anyone can take part in the auction, however.

Mr Janjua said buyers will have to be registered with the provincial authorities and show they have the means to provide proper care and shelter for the creatures.

Zoo veterinary officer Muhammad Rizwan Khan said an initial attempt last year to auction lions fell through as potential buyers lacked the necessary documentation or licences. Mr Nouman Hassan, who fell foul of the authorities in the past when he was filmed walking his pet tiger on a leash in Lahore, plans to take part.

"I will try to buy two or three lions for sure," he said, adding that the auction was a good way to diversify the gene pool for private collectors who already owned a big cat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE