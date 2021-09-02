Pakistan worries about security threats from across the border

ISLAMABAD • Concerns are mounting among Pakistani officials about security in neighbouring Afgha-nistan, as the Taliban tries to form a government and stabilise the country following the departure of US and other foreign forces.

Islamabad is particularly worried about militant fighters from a separate Pakistani Taliban group entering from Afghanistan and launching lethal attacks on its territory.

Thousands of Pakistanis have been killed in militant violence in the last two decades.

On Sunday, militant gunfire from across the border in Afghanistan killed two Pakistani soldiers.

"The next two to three months are critical," a senior Pakistani official said, adding that Islamabad feared a rise in militant attacks along the Afghan-Pakistani border as the Taliban tries to fill a vacuum left by the collapse of Afghan forces and the Western-backed administration.

"We (the international community) have to assist the Taliban in reorganising its army in order for it to control its territory," the official said, referring to the threat posed by resurgent rival militant groups, including Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) forces.

The official, who has direct knowledge of Pakistan's security decisions, said the country planned to send security and intelligence officials, possibly even the head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency, to Kabul to help the Taliban reorganise the Afghan military.

Though recognition of a new Taliban government was not immediately on the table, the official said, the world should not abandon Afghanistan.

"Whether we recognise the Taliban government or not, stability in Afghanistan is very important."

The official warned that Islamic State-Khorasan, or IS-K, a loosely affiliated offshoot of ISIS, was actively looking to launch attacks and recruit new fighters.

Left unhindered, it would almost certainly grow from its relatively small numbers now.

The United States recently launched two drone strikes targeting IS-K militants, including one in Kabul and one near the eastern border with Pakistan.

The strikes followed a pledge by President Joe Biden that the US would hunt down the militants behind the recent suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.

Pakistan will avoid intervening directly in Afghanistan if at all possible, said the official.

But Islamabad would expect the Afghan Taliban to hand over militants planning attacks against Pakistan, the official said, or at least force them from their mutual border, where Pakistani troops have been on high alert in recent weeks.

REUTERS