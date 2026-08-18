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Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his party says

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023.

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Aug 18 that former prime minister Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, meeting a longstanding demand of his party and family, who had raised concerns about his health.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in 2022.

His sons repeatedly expressed concern regarding his deteriorating health in 2025 , with his lawyers saying he had lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison.

“It’s a very welcome order, and we wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much,” PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said.

“He should remain in hospital until all doctors are satisfied,” he said.

The court has directed Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until Sept 16, Khan’s spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said on social media platform X.

Since he lost power in a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.

Cricket greats from around the world, including from across the border in India, demanded better treatment for him in February, expressing “deep concern” about his prison conditions.

PTI won power in 2018 and retains a large support base across key provinces. But it was stripped of its election symbol ahead of the 2024 vote, forcing its candidates to run as independents. REUTERS