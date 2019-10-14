Pakistan to welcome Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

ISLAMABAD (DPA) - Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are to arrive in Islamabad on Monday (Oct 14) for the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be accorded a red carpet welcome for their first visit to the Pakistan. The five-day visit will be held under special security arrangements being supervised by the military.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today - a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," the statement said.

The royal couple will meet the president and prime minister during the visit. They will also visit programmes aiming to empower young people and learn how communities are adapting to climate change.

The visit will span over 1000 km, from the capital Islamabad to the historical and vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North and the rugged border regions to the West.

In 2006, the prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwell, Charles and Camilla, visited Pakistan.

Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana, had also visited Pakistan in 1996 to attend a fundraising event for a cancer hospital built by cricketer-turned-politician and now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997.