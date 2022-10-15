Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari summoned the ambassador after US President Joe Biden make remarks about Pakistan in a speech. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago

KARACHI - Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after US President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion".

The minister, Mr Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Mr Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Mr Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday. REUTERS

