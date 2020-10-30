Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation along disputed border in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (XINHUA) - Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Friday (Oct 30) and lodged a formal protest over recent ceasefire violations that injured two civilians along the disputed border in the Kashmir region.

Two innocent civilians were seriously injured due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement. It also accused the Indian forces of committing ceasefire violations in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday (Oct 29).

One of the injured was a 22-year-old woman.

India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations to date this year, resulting in 19 deaths and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians, the statement further said.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons," it said.

Pakistan and India declared a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region and the working boundary in 2003. However, both sides routinely exchange fire and accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

The Indian diplomat was told that such "senseless acts" are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement said.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Tension has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response.