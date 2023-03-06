Suicide bomber kills nine police officers in Pakistan

Updated
16 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

QUETTA, Pakistan - A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in south-western Pakistan, officials said.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120km south-east of Quetta in Balochistan.

Mr Mehmood Notezai, police chief for Kachhi district, told AFP the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants demanding what they say is a fairer share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban. AFP

More On This Topic
Pakistan Taliban warn of more attacks against police after compound raid
Pakistan mosque blast that killed 100 is 'revenge against police'

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top