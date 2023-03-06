Suicide bomber kills nine police officers in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan - A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in south-western Pakistan, officials said.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120km south-east of Quetta in Balochistan.

Mr Mehmood Notezai, police chief for Kachhi district, told AFP the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants demanding what they say is a fairer share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban. AFP