Pakistan seeks urgent help with flood relief as UN hikes aid appeal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan cannot afford to spend more on recovering from devastating floods blamed on climate change, its climate change minister said on Tuesday, as she called for faster international help at the launch of a new United Nations appeal for aid.

The UN revised upwards its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold, to US$816 million (S$1.2 billion) from US$160 million, as a surge of water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger posed new dangers after weeks of unprecedented flooding.

"We have no space to give our economy any stimulus... The developed world should accelerate funding for climate hit disasters," the minister, Ms Sherry Rehman, told a conference on aid for Pakistan in Geneva.

The floods have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country and killed nearly 1,700 people.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are now living in the open.

The deluge, brought on by record monsoon rains and heavy glacial melt in northern mountains, has impacted some 33 million people out of a population of 220 million and caused damage that the government estimates at US$30 billion.

The government and the UN have blamed climate change for the disaster.

Mr Julien Harneis, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, said the US$816 million target for the appeal is "absolutely not enough".

"We are now entering a second wave of death and destruction," Mr Harneis said.

"There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water and sanitation services across the affected areas."

Ms Rehman said Pakistan is in urgent need of medicines for 8.2 million people and the country would also need to import extra supplies of food.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, told the meeting that Pakistan is "on the verge of a public health disaster".

