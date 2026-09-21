Pakistan says it killed 28 militants, Taliban reports three civilian deaths

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A man is rescued in the aftermath of a Pakistani air strike in the Nurgal district of Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Sept 21.

KABUL/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s government said on Sept 21 that air strikes killed at least 28 militants in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, with one security official saying two Afghan provinces were targeted.

Hours earlier, Afghan Taliban officials accused Islamabad of killing at least three civilians in overnight air strikes on its territory.

The attacks broke nearly three months of relative calm.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the Taliban-run government, said the Afghan side “will respond appropriately to this aggression”.

A Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes took place in the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Kunar. Pakistan’s Information Ministry gave the death toll but its military did not immediately comment.

Relations between the former allies have been strained for years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks. Conflict escalated in February and hundreds died in air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire in the first half of 2026.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government denies harbouring anti-Pakistani insurgents and says militancy is Pakistan’s internal problem.

The new air strikes came after a police facility in the north-western Pakistani district of Kohat was attacked by Islamist militants on Sept 18, killing at least 24 people.

Prior militant attacks in Pakistan have often prompted retaliatory strikes from Pakistan.

A separate exchange of fire on Sept 20 killed six Pakistani soldiers and eight militants in the adjacent district of Hangu near the Afghan border, according to a Pakistani army statement.

At least one house in Kunar province was hit in the strikes on Sept 21, killing three members of the same family and injuring four others, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X.

In Paktika, two locations were bombed, destroying a shop and an unoccupied house, with no casualties, he added.

“Everyone was frightened,” said Mula Khan, a 55-year-old resident who heard the strikes.

Widening insurgencies

Pakistan’s widening insurgencies are waged by competing groups with different support bases and ideologies but a common enemy in the Pakistani state.

Last week’s attack in Kohat was claimed by an Islamist militant group called Shura Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen.

It is headed by warlord Hafiz Gul Bahadur, who had once hosted Al-Qaeda and Arab Islamist fighters in the bordering region, said Abdul Basit, an analyst at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. The group initially focused on attacks against US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

At the time, that stood in stark contrast with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its insurgency against the Pakistani government in the north-west.

Bahadur’s group turned against Pakistan after a major Pakistani military offensive around 2015 that targeted a safe haven of the group in North Waziristan district, Basit said. That pushed the group’s fighters into Afghanistan.

The long-term repercussions of that shift are still playing out today, said Basit, as Bahadur’s group has become “an umbrella of different militant groups where Al-Qaeda is the architect and Gul Bahadur is the face”.

While the public focus in Pakistan has been on the TTP, which was behind most of the deadly attacks, retaliatory Pakistani air strikes have hit both the TTP and Bahadur’s hideouts in Afghanistan since late 2025, Pakistani officials say.

Afghanistan had launched drones against Pakistan in July 2026, which Islamabad had said its forces had intercepted and shot down.

The worst single incident occurred in March, when more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani air strike on Kabul, which the Afghan Taliban said targeted a drug rehabilitation centre.

Islamabad denied the charge, saying it “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure”.

Pakistan has a large air force, with 422 combat aircraft and more than 260 helicopters, according to data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Afghanistan has no fighter jets but is known to possess at least six aircraft and 23 helicopters, and drones that have previously been used in fighting with Pakistan. REUTERS