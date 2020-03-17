Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus

Pakistani hospital staff wear hazmet suits inside the isolation ward designated for coronavirus patients in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 12, 2020.
Pakistani hospital staff wear hazmet suits inside the isolation ward designated for coronavirus patients in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 12, 2020.
ISLAMABAD (REUTERS) - Pakistan's health ministry said on Tuesday (March 17) that a coronavirus infected person had died.

The death was announced on a web portal the ministry launched on Tuesday to keep a track of the spread of the coronavirus in the South Asian nation.

It said 195 people had tested positive in Pakistan so far.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said the patient was brought to a hospital in critical condition, and that he had a history of travelling from Iran where most of the 195 people got the infection.

 

