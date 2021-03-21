Pakistan PM tests positive for Covid-19 after vaccination

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's Health Minister said, two days after the Premier was vaccinated.

Mr Khan is "self-isolating at home", said Health Minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet yesterday, without giving further details.

Mr Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in the capital Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.

The Prime Minister was vaccinated on Thursday.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. According to numbers released by the government, there were at least 3,876 people who tested positive by yesterday, taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.

Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people after seeing a poor response from front-line health workers, who expressed concerns about Chinese vaccines.

Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

REUTERS