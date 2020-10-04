Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges public to avoid another wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD (XINHUA) - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (Oct 4) urged the public to take precautionary measures to avoid another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mr Khan said in a tweet that there is fear that the onset of winter could result in a second wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

"I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and ed (educational) institutions must ensure masks are worn," the prime minister said.

The latest official data released by the Health Ministry of Pakistan on Sunday morning showed that 632 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths surfaced in the country over the past 24 hours, and the total number of the confirmed cases reached 314,616.

A total of 33,725 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, and there are presently 9,135 active cases in the country, according to the data.

As the Covid-19 situation has improved, Pakistan has reopened markets, offices and educational institutions.