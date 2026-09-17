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Pakistan maternity ward fire that killed 14 infants was ‘institutional failure’

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A man carries the body of a newborn child who died following a fire at a Pakistan hospital on Aug 26.

A man carries the body of a newborn child who died following a fire at a Pakistan hospital on Aug 26.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences killed 14 infants due to systemic and institutional failures, including lack of smoke detectors and sprinklers.
  • The fire likely started from a faulty air conditioning unit, with chaotic rescue efforts hindered by locked doors and slow emergency response.
  • The report holds hospital management primarily responsible for ignoring safety risks and calls for strict action against those accountable.

AI generated

ISLAMABAD – A fire that killed 14 infants at a maternity ward in Pakistan’s capital in August followed “systemic and institutional failure” at the hospital, according to an official inquiry.

The devastating dawn blaze broke out on the third floor of the Mother and Child Health Ward at Islamabad’s premier public hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on Aug 26.

The official report, dated Sept 7 and seen by Agence France-Presse on Sept 17, found there were no working smoke detectors or sprinklers, and that the probable cause of the fire was a faulty air conditioning unit.

Witnesses described chaotic and harrowing scenes on the day of the tragedy, including intense smoke and broken glass, and a slow response from emergency services.

One mother who lost her infant in the fire said a door to the neonatal intensive care unit was locked, hampering rescue efforts.

The 42-page report, released within weeks of the fire, said “systemic and institutional failure is established, while individual responsibility varies with the strength of the evidence”.

“PIMS and its senior management bear the principal institutional responsibility for failing to convert known risks, prior warnings and assigned duties into an effective safety system,” it said.

Fires in large buildings are frequent in Pakistan, often due to poor safety laws and building codes, as well as lax enforcement and emergency procedures.

The report into the hospital fire found that no “nursery-specific” evacuation procedures followed, “nor was a functional automatic smoke detection, alarm or sprinkler system shown to be serving the affected area”.

“The strongest technical evidence” showed the “most probable point of ignition” to be a power supply cable to an AC unit, the report added.

Despite multiple claims that the emergency response had been slow, the report said it rejected “any generalised allegation that frontline personnel abandoned the newborns”.

At the time of the fire, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for an investigation and said the “strictest possible action” should be taken against those found to be responsible. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.