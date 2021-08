Pakistan hits target of 1m people getting vaccine shots a day

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan hit a target yesterday to vaccinate one million people a day against Covid-19, making strides in its inoculation campaign just weeks away from a deadline for workers in public-facing roles to obtain vaccination certificates.

The government announced last week that from the end of this month, workers in schools, shopping malls and hospitality businesses as well as the transport and air travel industries would be barred from entering public offices unless they had a certificate.

"Happy to report that the target we had set for one million vaccinations in a day was crossed," Mr Asad Umar, the minister in charge of Covid-19 operations, said in a tweet.

Pakistan has seen soaring infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, putting its poor health infrastructure under extreme pressure.

Out of a population of 220 million, more than 31 million have received one vaccine shot, but just 6.7 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the National Command and Operations Centre, a military-run body that oversees the Covid-19 operations.

It said Pakistan registered 3,582 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, with more than 3,300 people in critical condition. So far 23,529 have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with over one million infections. Officials say more than 70 per cent of new cases are Delta variant infections.

After a sluggish start to the inoculation drive, the new certificate requirement has led to a rush of people seeking shots.

The provincial government in Sindh has put extra pressure on people to get vaccinated, warning that it would withhold the salaries of government servants and block people's cellphone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

REUTERS