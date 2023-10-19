Pakistan court grants bail to exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif ahead of his return

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan court granted bail on Thursday to exiled former prime minister and graft convict Nawaz Sharif, removing the threat of arrest when he returns to the country this weekend, his lawyer said.

After spending nearly four years in self-imposed medical exile in the United Kingdom, Sharif is hoping to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party through elections scheduled for January 2024.

The court’s decision allows him to return to his heartland of Lahore on Saturday for a welcome home rally, while his primary opponent Imran Khan languishes in jail.

“The honourable Islamabad High Court has granted Nawaz Sharif protective bail until Oct 24,” his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz told AFP. “He can not be arrested on his arrival.”

Sharif has been prime minister three times, but was ousted in 2017 and given a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted of corruption.

He served less than one year of a seven-year jail sentence before being granted permission to seek medical care in the UK, ignoring court orders to return during former prime minister Imran Khan’s government.

But his fortunes changed when his brother Shehbaz Sharif came to power in 2022 and his government oversaw changes to the law, including limiting the disqualification of lawmakers from contesting elections to five years.

Analysts have said his return has likely been smoothed by a deal between the powerful military establishment and his party to prevent any significant legal challenges.

The caretaker government – in place until elections – has denied any such agreement.

The PML-N party, one of the two dynastic parties of the country that frequently swop power, is planning a massive rally through the streets of Lahore on Saturday.

The party is heavily reliant on Nawaz Sharif’s political clout to boost popularity that has slid with a drowning economy and rampant inflation.

While in exile, he was widely believed to have been pulling the strings of his brother’s premiership.

Known as the “Lion of Punjab”, he is a political survivor who has repeatedly roared back to the country’s top office.

He has served three terms – but did not complete any of them.